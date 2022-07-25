ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored in Roland, Oklahoma and Paris, Arkansas as heatwave continues

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago

Power has been restored across the Arkansas River Valley in time for more punishing temperatures.

The heatwave will continue through the first part of the week with triple-digit temperatures in Fort Smith. There is a 50% chance for rain Thursday with a high of just 98 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.

An excessive heat warning was issued for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Fort Smith and Sebastian County. High fire danger continues during an ongoing drought.

Storms last week knocked out power in Roland, Oklahoma and Paris. All outages have been restored.

There were no reports of injuries or heat-related complications after storm damage Thursday in Roland, said City Administrator Monty Lenington.

Lenington said the damage appears to be from straight line winds. Utility poles were broken and roofs were damaged when the storm blew through about 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

Paris, Arkansas homes and businesses sustained outages late Sunday, July 17 that took several days and extra work crews to restore, said Mayor Daniel Rogers.

Rogers said the storm caused up to $750,000 damage in the city plus personal property The city qualifies for 35% reimbursement in disaster assistance, Rogers said.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co. crews reported outages restored in Sequoyah and Le Flore counties on Monday morning, July 25.

The high temperature in Fort Smith Monday will be 103 degrees, Tuesday, 105, Wednesday, 103. Thursday the high will be 98 degrees with chances for rain and fingers crossed, Friday will only be 88 degrees, the weather service reported.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Power restored in Roland, Oklahoma and Paris, Arkansas as heatwave continues

