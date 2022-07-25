Authorities locate two escaped Alabama inmates

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, George Joachim Ulrich, 40, and Richard Bono Sharpe, 39, walked off the job around 7:30 a.m. and are now… Read More

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates walked off the job at a Decatur work release center Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, George Joachim Ulrich, 40, and Richard Bono Sharpe, 39, walked off the job around 7:30 a.m. and were found less than an hour later.

Investigators believed the pair stole a white 2001 Chevy cargo van with Alabama license plate 52GK933 from the business.

Ulrich was in jail on charges of theft and burglary; Sharpe was in jail on receiving stolen property and attempting to elude charges, along with multiple traffic citations. The sheriff’s office said bond has been revoked for both inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two inmates were recaptured in Madison County shortly before 8:30 a.m.