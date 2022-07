Lillian Marie Belloni, age 64, passed away in Yuba City, California on Jun 5, 2022. Lillian was born to Morton and Leatrice Taber on December 16, 1957. She was the 4th of the 5 Taber kids who all grew up in McKinleyville. Lillian grew up surrounded by her siblings, her mom and her grandmother as well as her cousins, the Wheeler Boys. She loved all of them and always had a smile on her face when she would talk with or about them. She recalled how tough times were, but because of her family and friends she had many fond memories. Lillian graduated from McKinleyville High School in 1975.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO