Stuart teen suffers minor injuries in a rollover accident

(Guthrie Co.) A Stuart teen suffered minor injuries in a rollover accident in Guthrie County Thursday evening.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at the intersection of 350th Street and Quail Avenue at around 6:26 p.m. Upon arrival, the Deputy observed a 2003 Ford F150 resting in the south ditch of 350th Street. The Deputy also observed skid marks where the vehicle exited Quail Avenue and entered 350th Street, traveling westbound. The skid marks clearly indicated the vehicle had been operated in a careless manner. The truck entered the south ditch and came to rest on its top.

There were four occupants in the vehicle with the driver, a 16-year-old male, sustaining minor injuries to his leg.

The damage to the truck was estimated at $10,000. The teen was issued a citation for Careless Driving.