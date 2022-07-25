Firelands Electric Co-Op announces July winners of A Team

Firelands Electric Cooperative announced in a news release the winners of The A Team drawing for July.

Bryan Chaffee, who completed eighth grade at South Central Middle School this spring, is the son of Ben and Jody Chaffee.

Ayden Salyer, son of Victoria Turner, will be entering the seventh grade at Hillsdale Middle School this fall.

Adam Wilhem, who also just completed eighth grade, is the son of Dan and Jackie Wilhem and attends Monroeville Locals Schools.

Sponsored by Firelands Electric, The A Team recognizes students in grades 6-8 who had a minimum of three A’s on a recent report card. Applicants must also reside in a home served by the co-op.

Students who submit a qualifying report card are entered into a drawing held at the end of each grading period. Three winners are then randomly selected at each drawing to receive an Amazon gift card and are recognized in Ohio Cooperative Living magazine and on Firelands’ website and social media outlets.

Complete guidelines are available on the cooperative’s website at www.firelandsec.com/team. The next drawing will take place on Dec. 10. If you have any questions regarding this program, please contact Firelands Electric’s Member Services Department at 1-800-533-8658 or members@firelandsec.com.