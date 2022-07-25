High Plains forecast to produce about half of last year's cotton crop, possibly less

Although planting season just recently wrapped up for cotton in West Texas, it's already become clear to most local experts that this year's crop will not come out unscathed by the deepening drought.

While the actual number -- in terms of acreage -- has yet to be determined, Plains Cotton Growers Director of Policy and Analysis Shawn Wade predicts the majority of the region's dryland cotton, and even some irrigated acreage, have already failed this season, already bringing lower numbers to production.

"It's been a challenging year," Wade said. "Last year, we had about 4.5 million acres in production, and this year, we'll be lucky to get half -- maybe even less."

Currently, as we approach peak blooming season, only about 60% of the state's remaining cotton acreage is in "fair" or better condition, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

During the same period last year, about 89% of the state’s crop was in “fair” or better condition, with 12% labeled “excellent." Only 1% of the state's crop was listed in "excellent" condition on July 17, when surveyors most recently observed progress.

Crop conditions – which represent yield potential – can improve with the support of rainfall, but long-term forecasts show it is unlikely as much of the U.S. Southern Plains faces extreme heatwaves and severe drought.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows all of the Panhandle-South Plains region facing drought conditions ranging from severe to exceptional, while the National Climate Prediction Center's seasonal outlook shows above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation are expected for most of Texas through at least November.

Climate Prediction Center - Seasonal Outlook

Although the region saw some rainfall in May and early June, the extremely dry start to the year still has much of the region well below the year-to-date average for precipitation.

So far this year, Lubbock has seen 4.79 inches of precipitation -- about 5.66 inches below the year-to-date average of 10.45 inches. During the same period, Amarillo has seen 7.31 inches of precipitation - well below average but already above the record dry year of 2011, which only saw 7.01 inches.

Lubbock's driest year on record was also 2011, when the city received 5.86 inches of precipitation.

