Buffalo County, WI

Crews in Buffalo County put out house fire caused by lightning strike Saturday

By Sam Shilts
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, Wis. (WKBT) — Crews battled a house fire Saturday that started from a lightning strike.

Reports of a structure fire came through around 2:15 p.m. Crews arrived at W438 Bluff Siding Road in the Township of Buffalo to find smoke and flames inside the second-floor hallway of a single-family residence.

According to the release, Fountain City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire before it spread. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office did not report any injuries in its release.

