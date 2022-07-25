A section of South Ocean Boulevard will become a one-lane road from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the next two Tuesdays and Thursdays so the Palm Beach Water Resource Department can carry out maintenance work.

The town said in a release Monday that work will be done on catch basin grates, manhole lids, and sewer valve covers from Banyan Road to Southern Boulevard in preparation for the milling and resurfacing of South Ocean Boulevard.

The project begins Tuesday and ends Aug. 4.

For questions about the project, contact Water Resource Manager Jeff Coleman at 561-838-5540.

For traffic issues, contact the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-838-5454.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Traffic alert: Section of South Ocean Boulevard to become one lane starting Tuesday