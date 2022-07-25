ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Traffic alert: Section of South Ocean Boulevard to become one lane starting Tuesday

By Daily News Staff
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254rRV_0gryPG0500

A section of South Ocean Boulevard will become a one-lane road from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the next two Tuesdays and Thursdays so the Palm Beach Water Resource Department can carry out maintenance work.

The town said in a release Monday that work will be done on catch basin grates, manhole lids, and sewer valve covers from Banyan Road to Southern Boulevard in preparation for the milling and resurfacing of South Ocean Boulevard.

The project begins Tuesday and ends Aug. 4.

For questions about the project, contact  Water Resource Manager Jeff Coleman at 561-838-5540.

For traffic issues, contact the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-838-5454.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Traffic alert: Section of South Ocean Boulevard to become one lane starting Tuesday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resource#Palm Beach Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
769
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy