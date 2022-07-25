Mega Millions jackpot is third largest ever. Here's how to play and how much you could win

Ricky Patel expects that lottery fans will swarm his Woodlawn Market in Jackson Township in advance of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing .

Why wouldn't they?

“Everybody knows this is the lucky lottery store,” Patel said Monday.

With the Mega Millions jackpot climbing to a lofty $810 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Patel is bringing in extra staff to handle the predictable high volume of customers.

He's predicting thousands will visit his store, located at 1920 Woodlawn Avenue NW.

"The line will wrap around outside," Patel said.

The next drawing will be at 11 p.m. Tuesday , July 26, for $810 million or a $470 million cash option.

Only three lottery jackpots have ever been won at a higher level than Tuesday's estimated prize. Two were Mega Millions jackpots won in October 2018 and January 2021. The current record lottery prize is a Powerball jackpot won in January 2016 at $1.586 billion.

Jerry Ramey, 74, of Canton, who visited the Woodlawn Market on Monday, said he doesn't typically buy a Mega Millions ticket, but did because "It's a biggie."

He added that he’s never hit the lottery big.

"I’m already retired, but if I hit it, I’d travel and see the country," Ramey said.

The numbers for the drawing Friday, July 22, were: the white balls 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66 plus the gold Mega Ball, 16. The Megaplier was 3x.

Although there was no big winner, there were still winners in Friday night's drawing . Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize in Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Three won $3 million each because they included the optional Megaplier. The remaining Match 5 winning ticket, worth $1 million, was sold in Virginia.

Got a Mega Millions prize notification?: Here's how to tell if it's a scam

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. Ticket sales end at 10:45 p.m. in Ohio. The next drawing is Tuesday, July 26.

How do I play the Mega Millions?

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play.

There are nine ways to win a prize, with wins ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

Pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Choose Auto Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

What's the Megaplier?

Most states, including Ohio, offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets?

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website .

You can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

Ohio residents can use Lottery Card, which is available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win. You can also buy tickets online at www.OhioLottery.com .

What happens if I win Mega Millions?

Mega Millions offers two options.

You can take the annuity option, paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous.

There's also the cash option, a one-time, lump-sum payment equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Biggest Mega Millions jackpots

Here's a look at the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots in history:

$1.537 billion, with one winning ticket sold in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018

$1.050 billion, with one winning ticket sold in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021

$810 million, drawing is Tuesday

$656 million, with three winning tickets sold in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland on March 30, 2012

$648 million, with two winning tickets sold in California and Georgia on Dec. 17, 2013

$543 million, with one winning ticket sold in California on July 24, 2018

$536 million, with one winning ticket sold in Indiana on July 8, 2016

$533 million, with one winning ticket sold in New Jersey on March 30, 2018

$522 million, with one winning ticket sold in California on June 7, 2019

$516 million, with one winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania on May 21, 2021

SOURCE: Mega Millions

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Mega Millions jackpot is third largest ever. Here's how to play and how much you could win