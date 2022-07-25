ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Keep the Midlands Beautiful to host litter cleanup on Lake Murray

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
City
Chapin, SC
City
Leesville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Volunteers#Lake Murray#Wis Digital News Staff#Scribd#Boat Rentals Tours#Wateree Dive Shop#The Coast Guard Auxiliary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy