Lanes on College Station Road in Athens, closed for weeks, slated to reopen Monday evening
The westbound lanes of College Station Road were expected to reopen Monday evening after they were closed for weeks.
Following a water-main break on June 28, a segment of College Station Road from the intersection of Research Drive to the Athens Perimeter has been closed to westbound traffic due to construction and repair.
Athens-Clarke County officials initially had a goal of Aug. 12 for completing the repairs. However, officials announced the road will reopen Monday. The reopening is tentative and based on weather conditions.
