Lanes on College Station Road in Athens, closed for weeks, slated to reopen Monday evening

By Stephanie Allen, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
The westbound lanes of College Station Road were expected to reopen Monday evening after they were closed for weeks.

Following a water-main break on June 28, a segment of College Station Road from the intersection of Research Drive to the Athens Perimeter has been closed to westbound traffic due to construction and repair.

Mask mandate returns:Athens-Clarke reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 rises, but fewer patients in hospitals

Athens-Clarke County officials initially had a goal of Aug. 12 for completing the repairs. However, officials announced the road will reopen Monday. The reopening is tentative and based on weather conditions.

