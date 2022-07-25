DEC says Bowline Point power generating plant in West Haverstraw violated pollution laws

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Friday that the Bowline Point power generator in West Haverstraw was in violation of state air pollution control laws earlier this month.

The DEC said a column of black smoke observed shortly after 10 a.m. on July 13 constituted what it called an "opacity exceedance," and that it was caused by operator error that could have been avoided. The black smoke occurred the same day that bubbly water was seen in the Hudson River along Bowline Point Park, puzzling environmentalists.

While the cause of the bubbles was not yet known, the DEC said the source of the black smoke was pinpointed. According to the DEC, while adjusting natural gas flow to generating station unit 1, the plant operator inadvertently reduced flow on one pipeline while not simultaneously increasing flow on the other line.

This disruption caused boiler flame issues, causing the opacity to increase. A blocking valve was left shut, preventing gas flow. The DEC said the unit was back in compliance after five minutes.

In its violation notice, the DEC said violators of the affected rule are subject to a civil penalty of up to $18,000, plus an additional penalty not to exceed $15,000 for each additional day, if any, that a violation continues.

The DEC said it is considering its options for enforcement actions, including assessment of penalties, fines and injunctive relief.

No one at the plant could immediately be reached for comment.

