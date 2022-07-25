ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Downtown Alliance arts festival dazzles with sights, sounds

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E687T_0gryMGXM00

Alliance’s Historic Main Street Arts Festival returned Saturday for a second year, and filled the city’s downtown with music, and sights such as artwork, jewelry and even classic cars. The local event featured local bands on three stages, and food vendors selling their treats. The event is organized by the Beautiful Historic Downtown Alliance Ohio committee that works to build up the city’s downtown and attract business and activities for the public. For the second year, festivalgoers dodged rain as storms moved through northern Ohio on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Alliance, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy