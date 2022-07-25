Downtown Alliance arts festival dazzles with sights, sounds

Alliance’s Historic Main Street Arts Festival returned Saturday for a second year, and filled the city’s downtown with music, and sights such as artwork, jewelry and even classic cars. The local event featured local bands on three stages, and food vendors selling their treats. The event is organized by the Beautiful Historic Downtown Alliance Ohio committee that works to build up the city’s downtown and attract business and activities for the public. For the second year, festivalgoers dodged rain as storms moved through northern Ohio on Saturday.