ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 SEC Media Days

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apg2C_0gryKPJ500
NCAA Football: SEC Media Days Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports - 18721760

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 SEC Media Days

Winner: The “Nobody Believes in Us” narrative

Georgia won the National Championship last season. It returns the bulk of a top-10 offense to go along with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Defensively, the Bulldogs obviously have some key components to replace. But the Bulldogs still have three defenders that made Preseason First Team All-SEC. The cupboard is not bare on that side of the ball, just inexperienced.

So it makes sense that Georgia would be an overwhelming favorite to win the SEC East, as the media voted them as such. But when it came time to pick a champion for the league, Georgia did not get said benefit of the doubt. Not by a longshot.

Of the 181 championship selections, 18 went to Georgia. An overwhelming 158 went to Alabama.

Read more “Winners and Losers” at DawgNation.com

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy