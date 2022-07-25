ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield police locate missing 13-year-old boy

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJ1Z6_0gryK1S800

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have located a teenager that ran away from home Sunday afternoon.

Athol Police searching for missing man

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said 13-year-old Luis Ortiz is approximately 5’3″ in height, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and sandals. Police believed he was in the North End part of the city.

The police department thanks two good Samaritans that located Luis and kept eyes on him until officers arrived.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

Most loved Vlogger
3d ago

Authorities or Child services gotta check into the homes of all these kids running away something isn’t right and children come first and their mental health and safety

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Athol, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athol Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy