Springfield police locate missing 13-year-old boy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have located a teenager that ran away from home Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said 13-year-old Luis Ortiz is approximately 5’3″ in height, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and sandals. Police believed he was in the North End part of the city.

The police department thanks two good Samaritans that located Luis and kept eyes on him until officers arrived.

