ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Willamette River offers relief from expected heat wave

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HDqO_0gryJXP600

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With temperatures potentially reaching triple digits, the Human Access Project is partnering with Portland Parks and Recreation to suggest a few places to stay cool.

They are suggesting swimming areas in the Willamette River which are expected to have cool and refreshing temperatures in the 70s.

Interactive Map: Find a cool place near you in Multnomah County

The “ringleader” of the project Willie Levenson shared all the details with AM Extra.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette River#Heat Wave#Parks And Recreation#Swimming#The Human Access Project#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy