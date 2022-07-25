Willamette River offers relief from expected heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With temperatures potentially reaching triple digits, the Human Access Project is partnering with Portland Parks and Recreation to suggest a few places to stay cool.

They are suggesting swimming areas in the Willamette River which are expected to have cool and refreshing temperatures in the 70s.

The “ringleader” of the project Willie Levenson shared all the details with AM Extra.

