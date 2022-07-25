Willamette River offers relief from expected heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With temperatures potentially reaching triple digits, the Human Access Project is partnering with Portland Parks and Recreation to suggest a few places to stay cool.
They are suggesting swimming areas in the Willamette River which are expected to have cool and refreshing temperatures in the 70s.
Interactive Map: Find a cool place near you in Multnomah County
The "ringleader" of the project Willie Levenson shared all the details with AM Extra.
