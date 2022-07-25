ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Opening this week, Indian restaurant Rasa brings heat to Mosaic District

By Angela Woolsey
ffxnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ffxnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Rockville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Fairfax County, VA
Lifestyle
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Merrifield, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Indian Food#Indian Cuisine#South Indian#Food Drink#South Asian#Target#Drinks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy