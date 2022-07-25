Pitt Football S Brandon Hill Makes Thorpe Award Watch List

A starting safety for the Pitt Panthers is expected to be one of the best defensive backs in America this season.

PITTSBURGH -- Preseason accolades continue to roll in for the Pitt Panthers and safety Brandon Hill is the latest honoree. Hill landed on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list on Monday morning following a standout junior campaign. The Thorpe Award is given by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Hill was tied linebacker John Petrishen for second on the team in tackles with 71 a season ago. He added a pair of interceptions and five passes defended on the way to second team All-ACC honors.

Hill was named a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award in 2021. He is expected to anchor at Pitt defense that returns three of four starters from it's 2021 ACC Championship-winning squad.

35 players in total made the watch list, with four coming from the ACC. The field will be cut down to 15 semifinalists in October. Three finalists will be chosen the Monday before Thanksgiving and the winner will be announced in December.

