Whitmer vetoes $20M in pro-life adoption funding; rips crisis pregnancy centers as 'fake health clinics'

Face Plant
4d ago
Take the time to see what these woman crisis centers do. They are helping women through and after pregnancies, even finding homes for babies given up. Do some research.
Reply
20
Miriam McGrath
3d ago
Nothing wrong with having help even if your politics don't agree. More programs promoting personal responsibility and birth control are needed. Why be part of killing if you don't have to. It leaves many women sorrowful.
Reply
15
David Charles Smedley TPO
2d ago
Remember the widows and orphans... Let not your love for life wax so cold, that you would abandon widow's and orphans in their despair. Why are there so many children in need of adoption? Here is why. It's not because they are unwanted or unworthy. It's because of people who put their politics before their humanity.
Reply
5
