Westbound 210 Freeway still closed through Irwindale for Caltrans work

210 Freeway through Irwindale remains closed 00:28

Work continues Monday on a stretch of the 210 Freeway through Irwindale.

Monday morning commuters will need to find a detour around the closure for at least one more day while Caltrans wraps up work on the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge . The work required the full closure of the westbound 210 Freeway from Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway for a full five days.

Three lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway on that stretch were reduced to three lanes, so traffic can pass through in both directions.

Caltrans construction workers have been working around the clock since last Wednesday night to demolish the bridges hinges, and reinstall fresh rebar and forms on the freeway.

Over the weekend, crews began pouring the first of over 300 cubic yards of concrete. On Sunday night, Caltrans tweeted that concrete pours for the freeways bridge deck were complete, and work is on schedule so the freeway can be fully reopened by 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, Caltrans is reminding drivers to avoid the area by using public transportation, taking the 10 Freeway or 60 Freeway as an alternate, or to work from home in order to bypass the closure.

Work is on track to allow the freeway to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday. But before that can happen, Caltrans says both sides of the freeway will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Monday for the lanes to be repainted. The closure will include the eastbound and westbound lanes of the I-210 from Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway, the Irwindale Avenue on-ramps to the westbound 210 Freeway, the connector between the westbound 210 to the southbound 605, the 605 eastbound connector to the 210, and the Mt. Olive on-ramps on the eastbound 210 Freeway.

The $30 million project is an upgrade of the San Gabriel River Bridge with $1.7 million from SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 which aimed to upgrade existing bridge hinges, railings, and bridge decks.