Early voting for Aug. 4 election ends Saturday at noon, turnout light in first week

Early voting for the Aug. 4 County General Election and state/federal primaries was fairly low for the first week with only 1,091 of Hawkins County’s approximately 35,000 registered voters casting their ballot as of the end of voting Saturday.

As of Saturday 623 votes had been cast in the Rogersville Election Office voting location at the Courthouse; and another 296 votes were cast at the Church Hill satellite voting location.

There have also been another 98 absentee votes, 27 nursing home votes and one military vote cast as of Saturday.

Early voting continues until Saturday, July 30 at two locations in Hawkins County: The Clay Masonic Lodge, 111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill; and the Hawkins County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street in Rogersville.

Hours for the Church Hill Location are M-F 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Friday, July 29 when it is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Hours for the Rogersville location are M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Friday July 29 when it it 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday July, 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are six contested Hawkins County races including County Mayor, Property Assessor, District 1 County Commission, District 2 County Commission, District 4 County Board of Education; and District 7 County Board of Education.

Nov. 8 Municipal Elections

The deadline to file for candidacy in the Nov. 8 municipal elections is Aug. 18.

Among the contested municipal seats are:

Mount Carmel: Alderman seats currently held by John Gibson, Steven McLain and James L. Gilliam.

As of Friday alderman petitions had been picked up by James L. Gilliam and Jim Bare.

Church Hill: Alderman seats currently held by Keith Gibson, Michael Bell, and Michael Walker.

As of Friday alderman petitions had been picked up by Keith Gibson and Micheal Bell; and Kenneth Luster has qualfied.

Surgoinsville: Mayor Merrell Graham and alderman seats held by John P. Sandidge, Matthew Somers and Tim Hoss.

As of Friday evening mayoral petitions had been picked up by Amanda Wolfe, Danny Lawson and Warren Bishop.

Alderman petitions had been picked up by John P. Sandidge, Kaley Mierek and Tim Hoss.

Bulls Gap: Mayor Betsy Shipley and alderman seats held by Jimmy Sexton and Glenn J. Snelson Jr.

As of Friday mayoral petitions had been picked up by Charles Chuck Johnson and Stacy Hayes.

Alderman petitions had been picked up by James W. Riley and Glenn James Nelson Jr.; and Jimmy Sexton has qualified.

Bean Station: Mayor Ben Waller and alderman seats held by Eddie Douglas and Mickey Ankrom. (Although mainly in Grainger County, a small portion of Bean Station is in Hawkins County.) No petitions were reported as being picked up in Hawkins County.