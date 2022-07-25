Caught on camera: Whale breaches and lands on boat off Mass. coast

PLYMOUTH — Stunning video captured the moment a whale breached and landed on a boat in the water off the coast of Massachusetts over the weekend.

The video showed the whale crashing down on the bow of a 19-foot boat near Plymouth on Sunday morning.

Remarkably, no one was injured and the boat didn’t suffer any major damage.

The Plymouth Harbormaster is now urging boaters to stay at least 300 feet away from whales to minimize potential interactions.

“This interaction, while rare, is a reminder that these interactions can be dangerous for both boaters and whales,” a statement on the town’s Facebook page read.

Massachusetts environmental police are investigating the incident.

Earlier this week, photographer Suzanne O’Shea snapped a picture of a whale breaching behind a boat in Plymouth.

