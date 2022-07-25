Texans Training Camp Preview: Will Health Prevent Derek Stingley Jr. As Houston's Top DB?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had one of the worst secondary units in the NFL over the previous two seasons.

Houston has allowed an average of 249.3 passing yards since 2020. But the Texans have added several talented players to their defensive backfield to help enhance their play next season.

During the 2022 Draft in April, general manager Nick Caserio added Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre to the defensive back unit, which will give the Texans a foundation to revamp their second unit beyond the 2022 campaign.

In addition to the rookies, the Texans will continue to receive contributions from veterans Desmond King II, Steven Nelson and Tavierre Thomas. Here is an outlook of the Texans' defensive backs ahead of training camp on Friday.

Derek Stingley Jr., Cornerback

Coach Lovie Smith has already proclaimed Derek Stingley Jr. as cornerback No. 1. But will the rookie prospect be ready to take on the high demand given his health?

"Great guy. Very talented, hence why he got drafted where he got drafted," cornerback Steven Nelson said during voluntary OTAs in June. "I think he's going to do some great things here whenever he gets rolling."

Stingley has not played a football game since LSU's victory over Central Michigan on Sept. 18. He sustained a foot injury that prematurely ended his junior season, which limited Stingley to three games during the 2021 season.

Stingley was present during Houston's off-season workout programs since May but did not participate in any on-field activities. Before being hailed as cornerback No. 1, training camp will be an opportunity to test Stingley's health ahead of his rookie season.

Tavierre Thomas, Cornerback

Tavierre Thomas was arguably the Texans' top cornerback last season, and his goal entering training camp is to repeat the same success that made him a Pro Bowl candidate in 2021.

He was the Texans' highest-graded corner with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.6. Thomas was at his best in coverage, allowing a 61.9 completion percentage on 42 targets and a pass coverage grade of 76.1.

Thomas is entering his second season believing that playing in the same defensive system will play a significant role in remaining a productive defensive back in Houston.

Steven Nelson, Cornerback

Stingley will start as an outside cornerback during Houston's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. But his running mate on the opposite side will come down to which defensive back has a more promising camp.

The expectation is for Thomas to take the role as cornerback no. 2, but newcomer Steven Nelson could interfere with the plan. Nelson has left an impact on every team's secondary throughout his career, and the Texans need his on-field contributions.

During the 2021 campaign, Nelson helped the Philadelphia Eagles become one of the best defensive teams in the league, as he recorded 50 tackles, seven pass deflections, and four interceptions.

Nelson has started every game since 2017, and an impressive training camp outing will help keep his streak alive for another year.

Desmond King II, Cornerback

Next to Thomas, Desmond King II was Houston's second-most productive cornerback last season. He played 16 games and recorded 93 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions.

King also illustrated his value on special teams. The former All-Pro kick returner for the Los Angeles Chargers averaged 9.1 yards on 17 returns for the Texans.

With the addition of Stingley and Steven Nelson, the revamped cornerback corps will result in King retreating to his natural position as a slot corner during camp.

Jalen Pitre, Safety

The Texans lost veteran safety Justin Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency but found a long-term replacement during the draft. Houston added Jalen Pitre with the no. 37 pick of the NFL Draft in April.

Training camp will be an opportunity for Pitre to prove why he should be a Day 1 starter in the defensive backfield and take the lead as Houston's top safety. A position group that has been underwhelming since the departure of Tyrann Mathieu in 2019.

During his time at Baylor University, Pitre was one of the top defensive backs in the country, finishing his senior season with 75 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

Jonathan Owens, Safety

Training camp will be a chance for Jonathan Owens to prove that last season was not a fluke. Before his season ended due to a broken wrist, Owens began to receive consistent snaps towards the end of last season and made the most of his opportunity.

From Week 11 to 15, Owens notched 18 tackles, one fumble recovery and an interception.

Owens has been on a long journey in hopes of finding consistency within the Texans' safety rotation.

He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but never played a down after sustaining an ACL injury during OTAs. Owens was waived by the Cardinals a year later.

Before the 2021 campaign, Owens appeared in seven games for the Texans in his first two seasons but spent most of his time on special teams and practice squad.