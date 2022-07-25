Gabby Barrett Writes Sweet Birthday Tribute To Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to her husband, Cade Foehner, as he celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday (July 24). Barrett posted a photo of Foehner on a visit to Wyoming, writing in a faith-inspired caption:

“Happy Birthday to my dear Husband. I snapped this picture today while visiting the beautiful Wyoming state. 2 things I notice: the massiveness & beauty of Gods creation that we get to witness everyday, & a man who God has given to me, to walk the race of life with. Never have I seen or known someone, who would go and pick flowers for his family on his birthday. What a sweet picture of Christ you are. Happy 26th. I love you so much! ❤️”