Gabby Barrett Writes Sweet Birthday Tribute To Husband Cade Foehner
Gabby Barrett shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to her husband, Cade Foehner, as he celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday (July 24). Barrett posted a photo of Foehner on a visit to Wyoming, writing in a faith-inspired caption:
“Happy Birthday to my dear Husband. I snapped this picture today while visiting the beautiful Wyoming state. 2 things I notice: the massiveness & beauty of Gods creation that we get to witness everyday, & a man who God has given to me, to walk the race of life with. Never have I seen or known someone, who would go and pick flowers for his family on his birthday. What a sweet picture of Christ you are. Happy 26th. I love you so much! ❤️”
Barrett and Foehner met on American Idol in 2018 and married the following year. They welcomed their first child, daughter Baylah May, on January 18, 2021. It’s already clear that talent runs in the family… The “Footprints On The Moon” singer recently shared an adorable video of Baylah “singin to mama” into a microphone. Earlier this year, Barrett and Foehner announced that Baylah would soon become a big sister as they get ready to welcome Baby No. 2. Barrett made the announcement on Mother’s Day (May 8), showing a sonogram image as she introduced her son. See her birthday tribute to her husband here:
