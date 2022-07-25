The Fastest Growing Industry in Every State

One factor in the U.S. economy’s strong growth in recent years, even in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been an explosion of activity in the information sector. Powered by a wave of tech and media startups and continued growth among established players like Apple, Amazon, and Google, the industry has experienced 50% growth over the last five years and is now responsible for $1.3 trillion of GDP annually. Other sectors that have performed well are those that offer services to other businesses, such as management of companies and enterprises, as well as professional, scientific, and technical services. But each state’s economy looks different in terms of both growth trajectory and key industries. Researchers identified the industry with the greatest change in real GDP between Q4 2016 and Q4 2021 for each state.