NIL Jackpot?: Arch Manning's Worth with Longhorns

It's almost fitting how green the home jerseys are at Isidore Newman (New Orleans) for 2023 Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning. Sporting colors closely resembling that of dollar bills, the newest star of Austin could soon be the face of NIL earnings in college football.

And Manning's done this with one lone social media post: his announcement via Twitter that he'd be committing to Texas. This reportedly helped skyrocket his NIL worth to $3.4 million, per On3's NIL valuation. Even without a commitment to Texas, a social media post, or a known NIL deal, this worth was already at $3.1 million for Manning.

The Lafayette Daily Advertiser spoke with On3 about the possibilities for the Manning family, with Arch at the center of it all. It's easy to see how much a commercial with Arch and his family would reel in for NIL earnings.

An audience of primarily Texas fans would already make a commercial like this highly successful. But on the national stage? It's hard to think of one of its kind.

"Could you imagine a Pepsi advertisement with like Peyton, Arch and Eli? That would make (Arch) millions of dollars. I'm sure it would be a huge hit," On3 told Lafayette Daily Advertiser. "That idea of what he could do with his uncles or his grandfather is really fascinating."

Manning has accumulated 163,000 followers across Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok combined. Should he become more active in the future, this number could easily rise in no time.

But On3 says that this lack of activity sets up potential sponsors to be one of the first to be mentioned by Manning. Simply put, "it might mean more" if Manning waits till a fruitful NIL deal comes his way to begin the social media lifestyle.

Known as a quiet and humble kid despite all the attention and expectations, Manning could soon be the biggest face in all of college football if he plays his cards right. Even a year or more away from taking the field, one could argue he's already one of the most popular stars at this level of the sport.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.