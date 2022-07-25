Despite two challengers, Congressman Scalise looks to the future and re-taking the U.S. House

Photo credit Getty

Although Louisiana District 1 Congressman Steve Scalise has two challengers for the November 8th Congressional primary, he is focused on the future of the House, his party and the country. At qualifying for the election, Scalise said he feels a number of House Democrats may lose their seats, because what’s important for them is not what the American people want.

“High inflation, anti-American energy policies, ‘defund the police’ where crime is out of control letting people out of jail without bond. I think people are fed up with it” he says.

Scalise is challenged for his next term by Democrat Katie Darling, a Covington area business woman and Howard Kearney, an Independent from Mandeville. Scalise says there’s a good chance the GOP could retake majority in the U.S House; largely because of the poor performance of the current leadership and President Biden’s sinking approval rating – even among his own party…

“Only 34-percent of Democrats want Joe Biden to be their nominee in 2024…so it shows you there’s a real problem with this far-left agenda..”

Scalise says, if Republicans regain Majority, he’ll work to ensure parents’ rights in their kids’ education, a return to law & order and a sensible “all of the above” approach to energy production. He says a GOP majority House will work to make life less difficult for taxpayers…

“We’re going to be focused on the problems that are facing hard-working families, if we get the Majority back. Not using it to go punish our political opponents…but actually using it to help families that are struggling right now.”

Political analysts mostly agree Scalise is very likely to win another term in November, or a possible December runoff.