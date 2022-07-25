Eurovision 2023: UK will officially host song contest next year

The UK will be flying the Eurovision flag next year!

Eurovision 2023 is headed to the United Kingdom with The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC confirming the news after rumours circulated that the runners-up could host instead of the 2022 winners, Ukraine.

Sam Ryder put on a brilliant performance for the UK, managing to reach second place with his song Space Man, with Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra winning with Stefania.

But due to ongoing conflict, Ukraine is unable to safely host the Eurovision Song Contest, meaning that the UK will host instead and ensure that 2022 winners Ukraine are "celebrated and represented" in the process.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor said: "We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.

"The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event."

Sam Ryder wowed music fans around the world with his track Space Man . (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Currently, we don't know which UK city will host the Eurovision Song Contest next year but the search is currently on to find the perfect match for the upcoming competition.

Previously, Eurovision has been hosted in London in 1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977, in Edinburgh in 1972, in Brighton in 1974, in Harrogate in 1982 and in Birmingham in 1998, but we don't know if any of these cities will reprise hosting duties next year.

Speaking about hosting, Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC added: "It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity. The BBC will now begin the process to find a Host City to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023."

Further details regarding Eurovision 2023 will be confirmed in due course, so we'll just have to wait patiently!

