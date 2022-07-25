Preseason bowl projection sends Auburn to the Sunshine State

With August fast approaching, we are diving into the latest round of bowl projections.

Looking at the bowl predictions from Pete Fiutak of College Football News, we have the Tigers heading to Florida to participate in the Union Home Gasparilla Bowl. The opponent? The Louisville Cardinals of the ACC.

The interesting aspect of this matchup is the buzz surrounding both head coaches going into the season. We know the amount of vitriol spewed in the direction of Bryan Harsin. He survived a coup in February and even made mention of it during his session with media just last week.

“Going back to what happened back in February, what I’m going to do now is address it, “Harsin said. Moving forward, that will be the last time I talk about this subject.

“There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded. It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family, and also our program. And it didn’t work.”

Louisville’s Scott Satterfield is going into the 2022 season needing improvement. He might not be where Harsin is, according to CBS Sports’ hot seat rankings but it is getting closer.

Satterfield joined the Cardinals in 2019, the first season he produced an 8-5 record. In the two seasons following that debut season, Louisville is just 10-14 in that span. He needs a good season to keep any talk of the hot seat out of Kentucky.

This would be an interesting matchup for both teams with plenty of talking points if this is where both squads end up.

List

Gallery

Best images from Auburn's media day appearance

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!