ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals would be forced to trade this top prospect for Juan Soto

By Mark Powell
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Liberatore
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Ted Williams
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The Washington Nationals#Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
511K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy