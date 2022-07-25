ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joni Mitchell Makes Surprise Rare Appearance at Newport Folk Festival

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472V6a_0gry7JXV00

Legendary songwriter and performer Joni Mitchell made a surprise and rare live showing at the recent Newport Folk Festival over the weekend, performing with friend and collaborator Brandi Carlile.

The duo performed renditions of “A Case of You” and “Just Like The Train” for rapt audiences.

Earlier in the weekend, Paul Simon also made an appearance at the festival, performing four songs with the booming-voiced Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, including “The Boxer” and “Sound of Silence.”

For her part, Mitchell has been mostly retired from music after enduring a brain aneurysm in 2015. But she’s been making more and more public (and even private) musical appearances thanks to the urging of friends like Carlile.

Earlier this year, Mitchell made a public performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where she enjoyed the honor of being the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year. She also received a trophy for Best Historical Album for her retrospective, Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

Performing while seated, Mitchell was backed by “The Joke” singer, along with other names like Marcus Mumford (who just announced a new solo album that includes Carlile and a solo tour), Lucius, Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith and more.

Check out some fan-captured footage from the performances below. Music journalist Aimsel Ponti shared the video clip on Twitter, writing, “What is life? Joni Mitchell singing A Case of You with Brandi Carlile! #NewportFolkFest”

Photo by Marcy Gensic / Reservoir Media

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Mills
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Marcus Mumford
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport Folk Festival#Grammy Awards#Rapt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy