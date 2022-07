SAN JOSE -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Wednesday blasted a pandemic-era policy designed to minimize the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks among inmates, saying it effectively gives criminals a free pass."The jail depopulation policy is not working for our community," Mayor Liccardo said at a Wednesday press conference attended by members of the business community.Business owners complain that they are victims of break-ins and vandalism, but even when police catch the offenders, they often spend very little time in jail."There's no consequence. They go to jail and are released a hour later," says Mezcal Restaurant owner Adolfo Gomez.Mayor Liccardo...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO