Kansas court says the secretary of state violated open records law and made it hard to get documents

Howell Terry
4d ago
The lengths the Republican Party will go to in restricting the vote, there making this hard when it should be easy. There trying to create the fraud by not informing the voters.
Reply
5
Estrada
4d ago
Total sneak trying to lay groundwork for more illegal activity in the future. How do their families even tolerate the dishonesty.
Reply
6
Nira Barricklow
4d ago
Illegal concealment of public records. What else has he done that we don’t know about?
Reply
4
