ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas court says the secretary of state violated open records law and made it hard to get documents

By KCUR
hppr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hppr.org

Comments / 11

Howell Terry
4d ago

The lengths the Republican Party will go to in restricting the vote, there making this hard when it should be easy. There trying to create the fraud by not informing the voters.

Reply(5)
5
Estrada
4d ago

Total sneak trying to lay groundwork for more illegal activity in the future. How do their families even tolerate the dishonesty.

Reply
6
Nira Barricklow
4d ago

Illegal concealment of public records. What else has he done that we don’t know about?

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy