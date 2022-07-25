State police investigating after meth dumpsite found in Indiana County

Pennsylvania State Police

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a methamphetamine dumpsite was found in central Indiana County on Saturday.

Troopers responded to Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township around 9:32 a.m. after receiving information regarding methamphetamine manufacturing happening in the area.

When one of the troopers arrived, they discovered several plastic bags that had been discarded in a wooded area along the roadside.

State police said the plastic bags and paraphernalia found were indicative of methamphetamine manufacturing. Troopers then requested the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to respond.

The CLRT responded and processed 32 suspected one-pot vessels, 102 acid generators, and numerous empty chemical containers and empty packages used for manufacturing methamphetamine. All of the contraband was safely inventoried and collected without incident.

State police continue to investigate. No suspects have been identified at this point.

The members of Troop A, Indiana strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify them at 724-357-1960, the local police department, or the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office at 724-471-7777. Anonymous reports may also be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS. Tips may also be reported via the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office Crimewatch website at indiana.crimewatchpa.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group