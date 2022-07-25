Jaguars RB James Robinson avoids PUP list following Achilles tear seven months ago

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The 23-year-old signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April 2020 and burst onto the scene as a rookie, collecting 1,070 rushing yards and seven touchdowns via 240 carries in 14 games (all starts). Robinson added 49 receptions on 60 targets for 344 receiving yards and three scores to bring his rookie-year yards from scrimmage total to 1,414.

Robinson was limited to 14 games in 2021 and recorded 164 rushing attempts for 767 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 222 scoreless yards as well.

Depending on both Robinson's summer recovery and the return of Travis Etienne, the duo could split carries in the backfield this fall. Etienne was selected by the Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in 2021, but missed the entire year after suffering a Lisfranc tear in his foot during the preseason.