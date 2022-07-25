Registration for fall sports is now open in Peoria.

Early registration runs through Aug. 24, or until the league reaches maximum capacity.

The early registration fee is $80 for residents and $110 for non-residents. The fall sports include:

• Flag football – Games on Friday nights, beginning Friday, Oct. 14.

• Machine pitch baseball, soccer, t-ball and volleyball – Games on Saturdays starting Saturday, Oct. 15.

To register or for more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/youthsports.