ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Today’s top deals: Outdoor power tools, humidifiers, $20 off Ring Stick Up Cams, $90 Chromebooks, more

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

July might be the best time of year for deals. That’s right we said it. It may be better than late November or early December. There are so many deals across all landscapes that you better check them out. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Highlights include $24 off a soundbar, AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.

Also, you can save big on a Greenworks outdoor tool sale. There are thousands of products to choose from!

Today’s Best Deals

  • 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Our Favorite Sales

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF THE DAY

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebooks#One Today#Humidifier#Power Tools#Ring Stick#Levoit#Massager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

BGR.com

333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy