1 dead in crash on I-35 SB frontage road in south Austin

A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle that rolled over on the I-35 frontage road in south Austin. (Austin Transportation Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian died after a car rolled over and hit them on the frontage road of Interstate 35 in south Austin Monday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the crash occurred near 6000 S. I-35 service road southbound around 8:46 a.m. That’s just south of Stassney Lane before William Cannon Drive.

ATCEMS reported one vehicle rolled over and hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The person in the vehicle was rescued from being pinned, ATCEMS said. They were taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Austin Transportation previously said all lanes of the frontage road between Stassney and William Cannon were blocked. The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic could detour west on Little Texas Lane. The crash has since been cleared.

Austin Transportation also reported 57 people have died on Austin roads this year.