Lake County, MT

Crews rescue 10 people from Flathead Lake

By MTN News
 4 days ago
Lake County Search and Rescue said crews rescued a group of 10 people from Flathead Lake on Saturday.

According to a social media post , Search and Rescue boat crews were dispatched to a "vessel" between Wild Horse Island and Yellow Bay around 5:22 p.m.

There were 10 people were on board, causing it to be severely overloaded and ride very low in the water.

The group consisted of four children and six adults. Everyone was reported safe. The post stated only a few life jackets were with the group.

"A Good Samaritan was able to keep the vessel in sight and relay critical information to 911," the post stated.

MT Grizzly Mama ❤️
4d ago

Not enough life jackets?...🤔 Over capacity weight on a water vessel?...🧐 ... With children nonetheless...😬 Great. Just wonderful... Thankfully they didn't capsize...crash...or worse. Glad someone was watching until they were 🛟 rescued. I'm sure they obtained a few fines for that, lesson learned, hopefully. 😰💓😇

