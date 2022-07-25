ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WVSP announce DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9p8E_0gry0SUH00

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia orany law enforcement agencies.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beaver, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Raleigh County, WV
City
Beaver, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol#The Sobriety Checkpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy