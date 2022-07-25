ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees outfielder dodges injury after scorching hot day in Baltimore, Stanton ‘exhausted’

By Alexander Wilson
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outfielder#Baseball#Sports#The New York Yankees#Bombers#Striki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy