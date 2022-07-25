Power outages remain after storms leave the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT-WBGH) – With the passing of the storms through our area, many residents lost power. NYSEG is working on getting service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services repaired.

As of 4:20 PM, NYSEG is reporting:

Broome County has 3 customers without power

Chenango County has 4,257customers without power

Delaware County has 2,232 customers without power

Otsego County has 1,073 customers without power

And that Tioga County has been restored without any customers without power.

As of 2:30 PM NYSEG is reporting:

Broome County 22 Customers without power

Chenango County 4,573 Customers without power

Delaware County 2,706 Customers without power

Otsego County 1,507 Customers without power

Tioga County 6 Customers without power

As of Noon NYSEG is reporting:

Broome County 298 Customers without power

Chenango County 4,841 Customers without power

Delaware County 2,725 Customers without power

Otsego County 1,471 Customers without power

Tioga County, NY 8 Customers without power

As of 10 AM on July 25th NYSEG is still reporting

Broome County 296 Customers without power

Chenago County 4,984 Customers without power

Delaware County 1,783 Customers without power

Otsego County 1,477 Customers without power

Tioga County 8 Customers without power

There are some things to remember if you encounter a downed power line.

Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.

Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object, or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.

Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.

Avoid driving over a fallen power line.

If your electricity is out, NYSEG encourages your to report an outage . If it’s available, an estimated restoration time specific to your location will be displayed once you enter your phone or account number. You can also call 800.572.1131 to report any electricity emergency. For a natural gas emergency, please call 800.572.1121.

In the event of a life-threatening situation, please dial 911.

