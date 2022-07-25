Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (July 25–Aug. 2)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) the following times, according to the MDHHS:

Tuesday, July 26: 9–11 a.m.

Saturday, July 30: 12–2 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: 2–4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 9–11 a.m.

Bottled water can also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the times below:

Monday, July 25: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, July 28: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, July 29: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

