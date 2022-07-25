Police ID 12-Year-Old Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt In Maryland Crash

Police have identified the 12-year-old driver killed and her adult male passenger hurt in a Maryland crash over the weekend.

Josseline Molina-Rivas was behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota Corolla heading southbound on Broken Land Parkway, in Columbia Sunday, July 24, Howard County Police said.

Josseline left the roadway and struck a tree just south of Cradlerock Way around 2:08 a.m., they said. She was pronounced dead at the scene while her 36-year-old passenger, Mario Arturo-Artiga, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he remains in serious condition.

Police tracked down the registered owner of the Toyota and determined both Josseline and Aruro-Artiga lived in the same apartment with numerous family members and residents.

The two were not related and it is unclear why they were out in the vehicle at 2 a.m., or why she was driving.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. They were also investigating whether either occupant was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

More than $445 had been raised for Josseline's family on a GoFundMe as of Monday, July 25.

"She had a promising and bright future ahead of her and her life was cut short. She was sweet, beautiful, and funny," the page reads.

"Unfortunately, the family does not have the funding to provide her with a proper funeral. The family is devasted[sic], and to alleviate some of the burdens, we are asking for donations to cover any expenses for Josseline’s funeral arrangements to make things easier for her mother and family."

Click here to donate.