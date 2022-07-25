Rockville construction site burglarized

UPDATE 3: A town hall will be held on Thursday to discuss this incident. Details are available here. UPDATE 2: Martin Boulevard has been reopened. UPDATE: Councilman David Marks reports that this was a targeted shooting and that there is no danger to the community. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Original story … Continue reading "Drive-by shooting reported in Middle River, Martin Boulevard shut down" The post Drive-by shooting reported in Middle River, Martin Boulevard shut down appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO