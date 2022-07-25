ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Zac Taylor identifies single biggest challenge for 2022: 'We're not going to surprise anybody'

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Chiefs#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Rams#Lsu#Chase#Nfl Rookie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy