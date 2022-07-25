ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

UPDATE: Certain road closures still in effect after Sweetwater warehouse fire

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OosTO_0grxtsom00

SWEETWATER, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Certain road closures are still in effect after a major fire at a warehouse in Sweetwater Saturday night.

City officials say that as of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, portions of Broadway Street were still blocked and though the fire was mostly out, there are a few hot spot crews are keeping their eyes on.

GALLERY: Warehouse fire in Sweetwater leaves 50+ homes without power overnight

Drone footage of the fire at the warehouse on the 100 block of West Broadway Street shows the fire gutted the entire building and caused several sections to collapse.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h45FD_0grxtsom00

Right now, the exact cause has yet-to-be determined, but fire officials hope to begin investigations soon.

Major fire burns in the middle of Sweetwater, many without power

Nearly 100 homes were without power Sunday morning after the fire downed some power lines, but ONCOR shows service has been restored to all customers in the Sweetwater area.

No further information has been released. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sweetwater, TX
Sweetwater, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#The Warehouse#West Broadway#Ktab#Oncor#Bigcountryhomepage Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy