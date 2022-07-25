Cheney: January 6 Committee Could Subpoena Ginni Thomas
Cheddar News' Arielle Hixson breaks down the Jan. 6 committee's interest in hearing from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Cheddar News' Arielle Hixson breaks down the Jan. 6 committee's interest in hearing from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Cheney and Kinzinger pretty sure they nailed their Msnbc Auditions..
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 11