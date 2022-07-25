ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cheney: January 6 Committee Could Subpoena Ginni Thomas

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

Cheddar News' Arielle Hixson breaks down the Jan. 6 committee's interest in hearing from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Comments / 11

cayocosta
4d ago

Cheney and Kinzinger pretty sure they nailed their Msnbc Auditions..

Reply(1)
8
