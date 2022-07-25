Air-conditioned shops in France ordered to close doors or face fines

Air-conditioned s hops will be ordered to close their doors or face fines, the French minister of energy transition announced Sunday.

The move to preserve energy, coupled with a measure aimed at restricting the use of illuminated signs overnight, comes amid a scalding heat wave that has wrought havoc on much of Europe , especially France, the United Kingdom, and the Iberian Peninsula , according to AFP .

UK HITS HIGHEST TEMPERATURE ON RECORD AS EUROPE BAKES

"In the coming days, I will issue two decrees: The first will widen the ban on illuminated advertising, whatever the size of the city, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.," with the exception of airports and train and metro stations, Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Air-conditioned shops that leave their doors open see "20% more consumption and ... it's absurd," Pannier-Runacher told RMC radio.

Shop keepers risk fines of up to 750 euros, or $766, but the government stresses that it will emphasize education at the first violation.

Although nuclear power provides 70% of France's electricity needs, the crisis over Russian gas has prompted President Emmanuel Macron to call for an energy "sobriety program," according to the Guardian . The European Union asked member states to reduce their gas use until the spring.