Dog Rescued After Being Thrown into the Harlem River

www.onegreenplanet.org
Joan Patterson
1d ago
Many thanks to the civilian and the great FDNY! ❤️ Someone should through the person who did this into the water from the bridge!
Reply(1)
21
Donna Hopkins
1d ago
what in God's name is wrong with people, sick sick people..just bring it to a shelter..how frightening for that poor pup, so thankful he was saved..🤦♀️🐾🐕❤️
Reply
12
Mae Churchill-Schmidt
1d ago
I hate evil people. and any person that will be evil to an animal will be evil to a kid.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been stagedCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival is Bringing Something Special to QueensAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
Comments / 19